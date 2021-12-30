Tall Child Turns Kitchen Into a Nursery

Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

A tall child holding a very much smaller child in a bun steamer? Ok, this is VERY CUTE! Comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn turned their kitchen into a nursery and shared a sweet moment with their newborn son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney on Instagram. Munn posted videos and pictures on her Insta story of her mother cooking traditional Vietnamese Báhn Bao for New Year’s Eve. Munn had told People back in September that her mother has knitted and crocheted toys for baby Malcolm. She captioned the picture of Mulaney playfully holding their baby in a bun steamer as “Adora-bao”. The post comes five days after the couple publicly announced that their little bun was born last month.

Mulaney had previously joked that he did not want children in his 2015 comedy special The Comeback Kid, however, to quote another John Mulaney joke, “People change!” He announced that he is going on tour for his From Scratch 2022 tour earlier this month, so maybe he’ll turn the stage into a nursery as well.

JOHN MULANEY I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY EHART pic.twitter.com/dY9Y6ZWjPc — sara 🦋 nwh (@chaoticmulaney) December 30, 2021