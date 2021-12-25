JoJo Got Engaged to Dexter Darden on Her Birthday

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

To borrow the title of her last album, good to know! R&B singer JoJo has announced that she is engaged to Saved By the Bell’s Dexter Darden. “celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “so obviously I said YESSS!!!” The couple got engaged earlier this week — JoJo, who turned 31 on December 20, thanks Darden in her caption for “the most epic birthday surprise ever.” The post includes celebratory photos and videos of the newly engaged couple at a resort in Puerto Rico where Darden proposed at the end of a trail of roses. The actor also flew out family and friends to come admire JoJo’s sparkling new ring in person. “Yupppppp🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥, thank you for being my forever 💍❤️,” Darden commented. After giving us iconic break-up anthems like “Too Little Too Late” and “Leave (Get Out),” this happiness is nothing less than what JoJo deserves.