Joni Mitchell Debuts First ‘River’ Music Video

Joni Mitchell released a little gift before Christmas as a treat: an official music video for her 1971 song, “River”. The song has been heavily covered throughout the years by artists like Ellie Goulding and Sam Smith. The Canadian singer-songwriter described the video as “ her wistful contribution to the Christmas songbook”, as the screen fills with black and white watercolor imagery. She leaves the video with one final note about the song:

“River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time… A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” - Joni Mitchell

Mitchell was one of two Canadians celebrated earlier this year at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts lifetime-achievement awards. Her song “Coyote” also appeared on President Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist. Longtime friend and former lover James Taylor also spread the rumor that Mitchell will soon come out with new music. Is this video a sneak peek of what’s to come? Whether the rumors are true, Mitchell can continue to keep us company with “River.”