Katy Perry’s Vegas Residency Seems Like the Complete Confection

If you thought Katy Perry’s performance antics peaked at Left Shark, well, her Las Vegas residency is coming at you like a dark horse. Perry’s Play premiered at Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday, and if you weren’t there to witness it yourself, don’t worry — in this case, what happened in Vegas didn’t stay in Vegas. Perry lactated beer into a Corona bottle in front of a giant mask. There were penis-mushroom dancers. A walking shit came out of a toilet to duet “California Gurls.” Perry debuted her new Alesso collab, “When I’m Gone,” and her 2019 song “Never Really Over” separately even though they’re nearly the same song. She covered Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All.” And while there weren’t sharks, there were horses, snails, and frogs. Perry has 15 more shows of Play through March including a New Year’s Eve show that will factor into CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live. Find more of what the Katy Kats get for waking up in Vegas below.

Perry performing “Never Really Over” — er, “When I’m Gone.”

Move over Snoop Dogg, Perry’s found a new “California Gurls” collaborator.

“Bon Appétit” and its two meanings.

The “Greatest Love of All” — just maybe not the greatest Houston cover?

Call her an “E.T.” in Vegas.

And of course, a Vegas-ified “Waking Up in Vegas.”