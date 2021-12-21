Kelly Clarkson Can’t Get Her Ex to Leave Her Montana Ranch

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

If a movie gets made about the shady, allegedly fraud-filled saga of Kelly Clarkson’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock, it should be set at Clarkson’s Montana ranch. After the couple spent much of the pandemic there, it has become a focal point in their split. Clarkson cited their prenup in the divorce to claim the $10.4 million ranch, which she wants to sell, while Blackstock wants to take control of the property’s mortgage and maintenance payments so he can start a new career as a rancher after leaving talent management behind. A source for Us Weekly says Clarkson wanted Blackstock evicted from the ranch, but a judge shot the request down at a November 11 virtual hearing on the matter. “He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce,” a source told the magazine. That source added that the ruling “hasn’t been formally signed off on.” Back in August, the prenup was upheld, granting Clarkson the ranch, which she had reportedly purchased and paid for during the marriage. But that hasn’t gotten Blackstock off the property just yet. Per Us, the next hearing on the ranch takes place in February. In the meantime, be on the lookout for a “Kellyoke” cover of JoJo’s “Leave (Get Out).”