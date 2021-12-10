Sorry Ye, Kim Kardashian Has Reportedly Filed to Become ‘Legally Single’

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

He may have managed to reunite with Drake, but it looks like the rapper formerly known as Kanye West won’t be getting back together with Kim Kardashian any time soon. According to TMZ, Kardashian filed legal documents on Friday to become “legally single” and drop “West” from her last name. She previously filed for divorce in early 2021, after almost seven years of marriage. Meanwhile, Ye has been literally praying that she’ll forgive him for the mistakes he made as a husband, and even recently asked her to “run right back” to him while singing in a benefit concert that she attended with their two children, North and Saint.

We know that the pair has already agreed that Kardashian will keep their Hidden Hills Estate, but according to TMZ, there are still other property issues to address. If a judge approves Kardashian’s request, she’ll be able to officially change her marital status without having to wait for other aspects of the divorce to be resolved. And once she’s legally allowed to restore her maiden name, we’re betting her social media accounts won’t say Kim Kardashian West anymore. Still, reports that Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson haven’t stopped Ye from giving up yet, so we’ll have to wait and see if this legal move will be enough to convince him that Kimye is really over.