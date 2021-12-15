Mason Disick Has a TikTok Warning for North West

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Those Kardashian-Jenner(-Disick)(-West) kids, always looking out for each other. Kim Kardashian West posted a text conversation with her nephew, Mason Disick, to her Instagram Story on December 14, revealing that Mason had been concerned about North West going live on TikTok recently. To recap, 8-year-old North had streamed live on the app the day before, until she was promptly shut down by a not-camera-ready Kim, lying in bed. She’s since returned to her parent-sanctioned TikTok, but her Live antics seemed to prompt a bit of worry from her cousin Mason. The 12-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick told Kim he thought North “might tell information that isn’t correct” while people are screen-recording, and that he “did the exact same thing” on a Live before and regretted it. (Remember, he previously got in trouble for going on Instagram Live to “spill the tea” about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.) “Now Mason is so mature!” Kim captioned the screenshot. “An insightful king 👑.” Unless, of course, it’s really Kris Jenner behind that phone.

