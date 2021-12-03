After performing it live at the MTV EMAs, it’s finally happened: Kim Petras has dropped her long-awaited, long-teased, long-memed song, “Coconuts.” The pop singer, croissant queen, and Paris Hilton BFF, who released “Future Starts Now” — the first single off her forthcoming debut album — earlier this summer, announced the breaking news on Twitter Friday, December 3. The bop, which is already a TikTok slay, is a horny holiday gift, a Christmas miracle, shall you, as Kim sings proudly about her “coconuts” while also doing the absolutely unthinkable: name-dropping Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. I know, that’s right! Stream the song now, go buy a coconut, and watch this video of Fergie immediately.
Kim Petras’s ‘Coconuts’ Are Finally Ripe!
Photo: @kimpetras/Twitter