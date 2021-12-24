Stream Kris Jenner’s Cover of ‘Jingle Bells’

Photo: Kravis Records

Santa Claus to the foyer. Kris Jenner has a little surprise for you. Bringing all the musical chops from the iconic “I Love My Friends,” Kris Jenner has again blessed us with a novelty single. This time, it’s a rendition of “Jingle Bells” with Kourtney and future son-in-law Travis Barker. Apparently the song is coming to streaming platforms courtesy of Kravis Records, which is moderately bone-chilling. No one should internalize their couple name, especially one the press gave you. Jenner’s version of “Jingle Bells” is a tight minute-thirty. At the start of the track, we can hear her asking to do the song faster, so the short length is by design. She’s not alone in wanting the song brief. Barbra Streisand’s famously fast-paced version of the song isn’t even two minutes long. Incidentally, did you know that “Jingle Bells” wasn’t originally a Christmas song? It may have actually been written for Thanksgiving. Weird, right? You can listen to Kris Jenner’s Thanksgiving carol, courtesy of Kravis Records, below.