Let Jimmy Kimmel Introduce You to Zuck on a Truck

You’ve heard of “X on a Y” memes, here’s an “X on a Y” sketch! Jimmy Kimmel Live! released a Christmas Eve sketch introducing Zuck on a Truck. He’s scraping your metadata, he’s scraping it twice. He’s going to sell your info whether it’s naughty or nice. The sketch shows how Zuck on a Truck (or Meta on a Jetta, depending on who’s in charge of branding) uses your web activity to know such things as what presents you’re getting, whether your mom is cheating on your dad, and when you’re going to die. Festive!

