Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi’s “Just Look Up” is Astronomical

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi teamed up for the song “Just Look Up” for Netflix’s upcoming feature Don’t Look Up, starring Jennifer Lawerence and Leonardo Dicaprio. The film centers on Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), discovering a comet headed straight to earth; too bad no one seems to care about the impending doom. Grande will be playing pop star “Riley Bina” and Cudi will play “DJ Chello” in the film; both will be singing “Just Look Up” together in the movie, according to recent award nominations. The new single has entered the awards circuit and recently was nominated for Best On-Screen Performance in Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Both Grande and Cudi have plenty of experience acting in film and television in addition to their Grammy award-winning music careers. Grande starred as “Cat Valentine” in Nickelodeon’s Victorious and Sam and Cat, while Cudi starred in How to Make It In America, Need for Speed, and Westworld.