Grimes Keeps Forgetting She Dated a Billionaire

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Look, we’ve all posted weird shit on social media after a breakup. It’s essentially part of the healing process. Grimes is no different; she and her baby daddy, billionaire Elon Musk, broke up in September after three years together and she immediately started posting more to TikTok. Relatable! She’s previously had a history on the platform of trying to convince communists to give artificial intelligence a chance, only to have her sound become a TikTok trend mocking her. Last week, she posted a video about creating radical wealth distribution through video games, prompting her comment section to ask her if she’s aware she dated a billionaire. Did I mention she dated a billionaire? Someone with BILLIONS of dollars?

In between the Toks, Grimes released her latest single, “Player of Games,” and shared her thoughts on her breakup and heartache. It featured lyrics like, “If I loved him any less / I’d make him stay / But he has to be the best / player of games,” speaking to all of the e-girls and their ex-gamer boyfriends. While she mourns the loss of her partner, hopefully Grimes can find some joy in another popular breakup activity: watching people talk shit about your ex online.