Listen to Aaliyah’s First Single in over a Decade with The Weeknd

Photo: Sal Idriss/Redferns

Through Blackground Records 2.0/EMPIRE, the late Aaliyah released her new single “Poison” with The Weeknd, marking her first new track in over 15 years according to a press release. The release comes months after Aaliyah’s discography was made available to streaming services in August. The “Poison” track was written by Aaliyah’s long-time collaborator and friend Static Major and The Weeknd. It was produced by DannyBoyStyles and Nick Lamb, mixed by Mike Dean, and engineered by Shin Kamiyama. “I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented The Weeknd,” said Barry Hankerson, Founder of Blackground Records. “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering.”