Little Mix to Take a Little Break From Little Mix

Us rn. Photo: Little Mix via Twitter

This week in “What in the One Direction?!”: Little Mix announced on Twitter that they are taking a break from their three-person girl group in 2022, “after the Confetti tour in April/May.” Well, gals … all I have to say is UGHHH. In the four-tweet thread posted December 2, the Little Mix Twitter account thanked the group’s fans for ten years of support and “a wonderful non-stop adventure,” right before assuring fans that they are “not splitting up” (sure, Jan) and are “here to stay” (sure, Jan). They teased a future full of “more music, tours and performances” — and more memories, too, duh, slay! — before signing off as “Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x.” Mixers, rise up. We’re streaming the incredible bops “Heartbreak Anthem” and “Black Magic” in honor.

The sad news comes a little over a week after The Sun reported Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall had signed to the same management team as Harry Styles — nearly a year after the Jesy Nelson of it all. Read Little Mix’s full Twitter statement below, cry if you want, and watch the beginning of this video of Fifth Harmony just because maybe it will make sense. Idk.

We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix. pic.twitter.com/d5pYwYryIu — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 2, 2021