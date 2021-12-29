Lucas Bravo Shares the Pain of Being Hot and French

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lucas Bravo, who plays…um, the chef, I think? On Emily in Paris. Yeah, the one where Lily Collins wears all the hats. How is it? That’s a hard question to answer. Anyway, the chef boyfriend, he’s tired of being famous. It’s too hard, too constraining. “I think being famous is the worst thing that can happen to you. It’s just smoke. It doesn’t mean anything,” Bravo told the UK’s The Times. “I’m, like, this objectified overnight thing.” The chef guy went on to say that being hot is also quite a burden. “You can’t be aesthetically beautiful and be smart or have depth. I kept getting roles like the dumb gym teacher. It’s hard to break that image,” he complained. “I’m not complaining, of course, but it’s a reality.” Some day, God willing, chef guy will be as ugly as Denise Richards. That way he can play a nuclear physicist.

Being hot? Terrible. But being French and hot? A curse beyond human comprehension. “In France, they don’t want good-looking,” he said. “They want broken faces.” France is, of course, known for producing some of the most prestigious acting uggos: broken faces such as Catherine Deneuve, Alain Delon, Louis Garrel, and Adèle Haenel.