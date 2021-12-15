LuLaRich Meets PEN15 in HBO Max’s Beanie Mania Trailer

Are we so nostalgia-pilled that even our business documentaries must be for 90’s kids only? HBO Max says yes. Presenting Beanie Mania, a new Max original doc that promises to depict the epic highs and lows of high school football 90’s toy mania, all to a Fatboy Slim soundtrack. Beanie Mania looks at Ty Warner’s empire of plush — giving all the dramatic irony and quirky personalities of a true crime doc, plus all the #tbt yearnings for a simpler time of The Toys That Made Us. The trailer leaves us with just one question: does Beanie Mania include the Princess Diana Beanie Baby, thus meriting the doc’s inclusion in another mania, 2021 Diana Mania? We’ll find out when Beanie Mania premieres on HBO Max December 23.

Related