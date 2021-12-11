Megan Thee Stallion added “College Graduate” to her resume as she walked across the stage at Texas Southern University on Saturday. Inspired by her late mother, Megan earned her bachelor’s degree in health administration and hopes to open assisted living facilities in Houston. In anticipation of the big day, she premiered a “Hottie Grad” emoji to kick off the event as well as graduation photos showing off her school spirit. Megan invited her fans to watch the commencement ceremony online, while many of her supporters congratulated the rapper on Twitter. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona praised Megan’s accomplishment in a video, stating, “You worked so hard for this. Texas is proud of you, the country is proud of you, the secretary is proud of you.” Megan’s now alma mater Texas Southern University also tweeted their congratulations, “TSU is proud of @TheeStallion and all 843 graduates whose individual stories encourage and inspire others to pursue greatness.” As a new college graduate, Megan Thee Stallion has a lot to look forward to, including a Grammy nomination for “Best Rap Performance” for “Thot Shit.”
Megan Thee Scholar Celebrates Her Hottie College Graduation
Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images