Megan Thee Stallion Responds to New Reports From Tory Lanez Hearing

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Glamour

Megan Thee Stallion is criticizing new reports on Tory Lanez allegedly shooting her last year, which came after a new hearing in the felony assault case against Lanez. In court on December 14, Ryan Stogner, a Los Angeles Police Department detective, testified that Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance, bitch!” before shooting Megan’s feet and injuring her. During questioning, Stogner also reportedly said Megan told him she had been in an argument with Kelsey Harris, her former assistant, who was in the car with her and Lanez ahead of the shooting. Now, Megan has called out tabloid’s focus on the alleged argument between her and Harris. “Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON [sic] WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me,” she tweeted Wednesday, December 15. The response follows a tweet from Lanez the day before, who claimed his attorney stated “contradictory evidence that proves my innocence” during the court date and also criticized media reporting on the hearing. Lanez is next set to appear in court on January 13.

Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story ? Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 15, 2021

Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 15, 2021