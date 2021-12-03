Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Not to be confused with the network’s 2019 series The InBetween, NBC is now developing a mystery drama called In Between. Per Deadline, Merrin Dungey (Shining Vale) will star in the show about a small town that needs therapy big-time. Dungey will play an extremely successful New York City therapist who is forced to move to Between, Georgia after her estranged brother is involved in a mysterious accident. As she struggles to find her footing in the “quirky therapy-resistant community” with a population of less than 300, she realizes that the town holds secrets and “may just need her more than she could have ever imagined — especially her gifted but misunderstood 9-year-old niece.” Dungey, who will also serve as a producer on the drama, has experience investigating mysteries as Detective Quinlan from HBO’s Big Little Lies. And this isn’t the actress’s first time playing a therapist; fans of American Horror Story spinoff American Horror Stories will recognize her as Dr. Andi Grant. In Between will be written and executive produced by All My Children actress Liz Vassey. The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik is also on board as an executive producer — perhaps NBC is hoping her time on Jeopardy! taught her something about giving clues.