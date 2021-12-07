Meryl Streep Proves She’s the G.O.A.T. By Not Knowing What It Means

Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Everyone knows that sinking feeling when something you say gets horribly misunderstood. But just imagine you find out that Meryl-fucking-Streep thinks you’ve been referring to her as a farm animal. Meryl Steep revealed that she did not know what the phrase G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) meant, believing her Don’t Look Up co-stars were calling her an old goat instead. While goats have become profoundly regarded as the staple of internet memes, Streep was being given high praise for her decorated acting career and not being insulted by Jonah Hill. Hill first explained the confusion on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, that Streep started telling people during their press tour, “Jonah is so comfortable with me, he’s been calling me a goat all week!” not realizing he was singing her praises. Jennifer Lawerence was the one to break the news to Streep that Hill was calling her “the greatest of all time”, teaching her a new phrase. Streep thought the best of her co-stars and assumed it was a term of endearment she didn’t understand. While she was partly correct, Streep can sleep soundly knowing that she’s the greatest of all time.

Meryl Streep and @JonahHill talk to @SavannahGuthrie about teaming up in the new Netflix comedy #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/P7HxSCct3T — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 7, 2021