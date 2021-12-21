And Michelle Young’s Bachelorette Winner Is…

Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After weeks of searching, Michelle Young has found her one true love. When left with the last two men standing, Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones, Michelle gave her final rose to… Nayte Olukoya! Despite her mother’s concerns over Nayte fitting in with the family, Michelle said, “Good-bye” to family favorite Brandon and chose Nayte. While the couple had issues when talking logistics if they were to get married, none of that seemed to matter as they celebrated their love. Nayte dropped down on one knee and proposed to Michelle, telling her, “I love you. I don’t want to ever let go. I am absolutely crazy for you. Michelle Anne Young, will you marry me?” She, of course, said, “Yes!” and the two are now happily engaged in the eyes of the Bachelor Nation.