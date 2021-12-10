Miley Cyrus Got a ‘We Babies’ Tattoo With Pete Davidson

Miley Cyrus took Pete Davidson to a gay bar and he had the time of his life. Laying out their most hilarious escapades on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cyrus recalled the time a guy put his penis on Davidson in a gay bar. The 28-year-old comedian was happy to confirm the story. “I was just sitting there,” Davidson told the crowd. “And for, like, 20 minutes, this guy’s dick was just on my shoulder. Wow, I had a bruise the next day.”

Cyrus and Davidson, who are co-hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party together, also shared a memory from a 2017 SNL sketch as rapping babies, or “trap babies,” as they called it, and described what went down afterward. “Larry David said, ‘What is going on?’” Miley explained. “And we said, ‘We babies.’ For some reason, we looked at each other and were like, ‘That’s a great tattoo.’” So great that Davidson ended up burning the tattoo off in a Smart Water commercial. Cyrus, on the other hand, still has “WE BABIES,” in all caps, tattooed on her ankle. “Yeah, I stopped smoking weed the next day for a couple years,” Cyrus joked. “Well, at least with Pete anyways.” Free idea for Peacock: High Times With Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.