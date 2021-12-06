Netflix Is a Joke Festival Lines Up John Mulaney, Pete Davidson, and More

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, the “Avengers, assemble!” of the comedy world, is happening in Los Angeles from April 28 to May 8, 2022. Canceled last year due to the pandemic, the festival is returning in full force, with more than 130 artists performing across more than 25 venues. Amid controversy surrounding The Closer, Dave Chappelle is set to make an appearance, and he’s bringing friends. John Mulaney, who just announced that (on top of becoming a father) he’s going on tour in 2022, returns to stand-up with his new show “From Scratch.” The roster also includes Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Pete Davidson.

The festival has much to anticipate for comedy fans. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesia will perform at Dodger Stadium, making him the first stand-up comedian to ever appear there. A stacked lineup of LGBTQ+ talent, including Tig Notaro, Wanda Sykes, Joel Kim Booster and more, will be at “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration.” At the YouTube Theatre, there’s “Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in Conversation,” a freewheeling chat between the two comedy veterans, who have shared a nearly 30-year friendship. In “Seth Rogen’s Table Reads,” comedy stars will read scripts from Rogen’s favorite television shows and films, with all proceeds going toward his Alzheimer’s benefit, Hilarity for Charity. Witness a Prince cover band from “Princess Featuring Maya Rudolph & Gretchen Lieberum.” If you’re there for Daily Show–and–roast crossover, look forward to “Hasan hates Ronny-Ronny hates Hasan,” a showcase of mutual hatred from Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng. Produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation, Netflix Is a Joke Festival will begin presales tomorrow. Tickets go on sale December 10. The full lineup is available here.