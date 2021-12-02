This Month’s Highlight
Queen of the Universe
A bunch of drag queens walk onto a stage … and make up Queen of the Universe. Think of it as Eurovision for queens. Unlike Rupaul’s Drag Race, this reality competition takes drag queens from all over the world into one show to watch them sing their hearts out. It should be fun!
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — December 2021
Available December 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Alienator
Back To School
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bull Durham
Chattahoochee
Cherry 2000
Chocolate
Clerks
Con Air
Cujo
Days of Heaven
Dead Man Walking
Erik the Viking
Flight of the Intruder
Friday the 13th
From Dusk Till Dawn
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hollow Man
King Kong
Love Field
Making Mr. Right
My Best Friend’s Wedding
O (Othello)
Regarding Henry
Saving Private Ryan
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Shooter
Silverado
Soda Cracker
Something’s Gotta Give
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
Stephen King’s Thinner
Superbeast
The A-Team
The Black Stallion
The Black Stallion Returns
The Curse
The Dungeonmaster
The Firm
The Haunting
The Heartbreak Kid
The Siege of Firebase Gloria
The Warriors
Troll
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
Wes Craven Presents: They
Young Guns
Young Guns II
Available December 2
Queen of the Universe Premiere (Paramount+ Original)
Rugrats Holiday Episode Premiere (Paramount+ Original)
Available December 7
World War Z
Available December 8
100 Days to Fall in Love
Aerial Greece
America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story
Bubble Guppies: Season 5, Episodes 1–10
Danger Force Minisodes: Season 1
Inside the Food Factory: Season 1
Inside the Tower of London: Season 1
Legends of the Pharaohs: Season 1
Murderous History: Season 1
Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday Special
Stormborn: Season 1
The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special
To Catch a Thief
Top Elf: Season 1
Available December 9
Transformers: The Last Knight
Available December 12
A Christmas Proposal (Paramount+ Original)
Available December 15
America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club: Seasons 5–6
Ocean Super Predators
Survivor: New Zealand: Season 2
Survivor: South Africa: Season 8
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Wildest California
Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
Available December 18
Teen Wolf: Seasons 1–6
Available December 19
1883 (Paramount+ Original)
Christmas Takes Flight (Paramount+ Original)
Available December 23
Reno 911! The Hunt for QANON (Paramount+ Original)
Available December 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
