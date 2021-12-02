Queen of the Universe Photo: Paramount+

Queen of the Universe

A bunch of drag queens walk onto a stage … and make up Queen of the Universe. Think of it as Eurovision for queens. Unlike Rupaul’s Drag Race, this reality competition takes drag queens from all over the world into one show to watch them sing their hearts out. It should be fun!

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — December 2021

Available December 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Alienator

Back To School

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bull Durham

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Chocolate

Clerks

Con Air

Cujo

Days of Heaven

Dead Man Walking

Erik the Viking

Flight of the Intruder

Friday the 13th

From Dusk Till Dawn

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hollow Man

King Kong

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

My Best Friend’s Wedding

O (Othello)

Regarding Henry

Saving Private Ryan

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shooter

Silverado

Soda Cracker

Something’s Gotta Give

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Superbeast

The A-Team

The Black Stallion

The Black Stallion Returns

The Curse

The Dungeonmaster

The Firm

The Haunting

The Heartbreak Kid

The Siege of Firebase Gloria

The Warriors

Troll

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Wes Craven Presents: They

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Available December 2

Queen of the Universe Premiere (Paramount+ Original)

Rugrats Holiday Episode Premiere (Paramount+ Original)

Available December 7

World War Z

Available December 8

100 Days to Fall in Love

Aerial Greece

America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story

Bubble Guppies: Season 5, Episodes 1–10

Danger Force Minisodes: Season 1

Inside the Food Factory: Season 1

Inside the Tower of London: Season 1

Legends of the Pharaohs: Season 1

Murderous History: Season 1

Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday Special

Stormborn: Season 1

The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special

To Catch a Thief

Top Elf: Season 1

Available December 9

Transformers: The Last Knight

Available December 12

A Christmas Proposal (Paramount+ Original)

Available December 15

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club: Seasons 5–6

Ocean Super Predators

Survivor: New Zealand: Season 2

Survivor: South Africa: Season 8

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Available December 18

Teen Wolf: Seasons 1–6

Available December 19

1883 (Paramount+ Original)

Christmas Takes Flight (Paramount+ Original)

Available December 23

Reno 911! The Hunt for QANON (Paramount+ Original)

Available December 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash