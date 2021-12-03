New York Film Critics Circle Winners Include Power of the Dog and Lady Gaga

Photo: Criterion Collection

New York Film Critics Circle has announced its roundup of winners, with Japanese film Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi named Best Film of the Year. The Power of the Dog, starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, was the only movie to win in more than one category. The Netflix film received Best Director for Jane Campion, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee. Big wins for The Power of the Dog indicate it will probably do well at the Critics Choice Awards. Following up her 2018 film, A Star Is Born, New Yorker (and Italian) Lady Gaga has proven herself once again, nabbing the Best Actress Award for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. Along with the National Board of Review’s annual list, the NYFCC awards often see overlap with the Oscar nominations. However, last year’s Best Film, First Cow, was the first NYFCC winner to not be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars since 2015’s Carol. This year’s top pick, Drive My Car, continues the theme of the NYFCC going its own way. The Japanese film at least has a good shot at an International Film nomination. See the full list of New York Film Critics Circle winners, below.

Best Film: Drive My Car (Sideshow and Janus Films)

Best Director: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Best Actress: Lady Gaga, House of Gucci (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress: Kathryn Hunter, The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple Original Films/A24)

Best Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Animated Film: The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix)

Best Cinematography: Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Best First Film: Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Best Foreign Language Film: The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Nonfiction Film: Flee (Neon)

Special Award: Maya Cade for the creation of the Black Film Archive

Special Award: Diane Weyermann, a posthumous award for supporting daring and impactful filmmaking at Sundance and Participant

Special Award: Marshall Fine for his years of service as NYFCC’s general manager and decades on the New York film scene