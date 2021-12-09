Nicki Minaj Files Legal Documents in Response to Husband’s Accuser’s Lawsuit

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

According to TMZ, Nicki Minaj has filed legal documents in response to a harassment lawsuit from her husband Kenneth Petty’s accuser. Petty’s victim Jennifer Hough filed a lawsuit against him and Minaj, accusing them of harassment to retract her allegations that Petty raped her in a 1994 incident. The singer’s new court documents claim Hough is “lying for a payday.” Minaj’s filings include alleged evidence in the inconsistencies in Hough’s story, such as texting Minaj after changing her phone number to avoid harassment and the accusation that Minaj’s team offered $500,000 to her brother “if she recanted [her accusations] in a written statement.” Overall, Minaj’s team claims Hough is looking for financial gain from the lawsuit while Hough maintains her claim of harassment, witness intimidation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress from Minaj and Petty.