Nicolas Cage Bites Into New Dracula Film As Leading Vampire

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Nicolas Cage has just been announced as the Bat-chelor! Cage has bitten into his next role, starring as Dracula in the upcoming monster movie Renfield from Universal Pictures, according to Deadline. The film will center Dracula’s henchman Renfield, played by Nicholas Hoult, who is an inmate at the lunatic asylum. While plot details are covered in cobwebs, its been confirmed that the film will not be a period piece, instead of taking place in the present day. This will not be the first time Cage has worn fangs on the big screen; he previously played a vampire in the comedy-horror film Vampire’s Kiss. Cage has been a leading man in numerous comedies such as Raising Arizona, Valley Girl, and Honeymoon in Vegas. Renfield will be directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie) and written by Ryan Ridley (Ghosted and Rick and Morty).