How to Build a Non-Cookie-Cutter New York Set

Scouting helps you define the look of the movie, and it happens early on. In the mid-’90s, I did Kids, which was supposed to look like a documentary — gritty and naturalistic — then Party Girl, with Parker Posey, which was supposed to be a stylized, romantic New York for a young person, then James Gray’s first movie, Little Odessa, which was set in Brighton Beach. It’s a Russian neighborhood, and it’s wintertime, sparse, dark. It was important to be in the neighborhood and scout there, to represent the full range of feelings that you have living in that specific pocket of New York. When we went to Brighton Beach, we were taken by how the commercial strip is just one block off the boardwalk and one block off the Atlantic and the beach. This commercial strip, and the elevated train that ran over the street, was so interior and claustrophobic — a striking contrast with the open sky and water a block away. So it felt like an immigrant community that came and didn’t go very far; they settled into this area and made their life, but their life was being strangled in a way.

For the main apartment of Maximilian Schell and Vanessa Redgrave in Little Odessa, we wanted it to feel authentically Brighton Beach and to have the history of the family, because the grandmother lived there, the parents lived there — it was multi-generational. We dressed that apartment from scratch, and what I like to do is reference the things from the actual location. When we’re scouting, we go into these real apartments layered with family history, and I photograph things that seem extraordinary to me. We’ll find utilitarian items, decorative items, random items — this generational history that leads to a certain clutter that doesn’t get thrown away.