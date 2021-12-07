Olivia Rodrigo Takes ‘drivers license’ to the DMV for Tiny Desk

Up next at window 13: Olivia Rodrigo. The pop singer-songwriter took her debut album, SOUR, to the DMV for a remote NPR Tiny Desk Concert in just the latest innovative setting since Tiny Desks went home due to the pandemic. The site “definitely has some interesting vibes to it,” Rodrigo said between songs. Of course, she performed her breakout hit, “drivers license,” accompanying herself on piano for a spare and stunning rendition of the song. Rodrigo also stripped back her singles “good 4 u” and “traitor” (currently her favorite off SOUR, she said) while adding a guitar solo to closing number “deja vu,” courtesy of guitarist Arianna Powell. The performance comes a day after Rodrigo announced her first headlining tour in support of the album, hitting cities across North America in April and May and then Europe in June and July. And unlike the DMV, she didn’t make fans wait for a taste of her headlining abilities.

