Omicron Has Come for the Oscars’ Governors Awards

Photo: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

More cancellation and postponement news: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to postpone the Governors Awards ceremony because of Omicron-variant concerns. You know the Governors Awards; they’re that ceremony they show clips of during the Oscars telecast. “Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests,” a spokesperson for the Academy told Deadline. “Rescheduled plans will come at a later date as we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of all those involved.” The Governors Awards are where the Lifetime Achievement Oscars get handed out, which famously tend to go to older people. An abundance of caution is probably in order. Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, and Liv Ullmann were set to receive the honorary Oscars on January 15. Last year, no Governors Awards were held. Instead, two awards were given to Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture & Television Fund during a deeply weird abbreviated telecast.