Oscar Futures: How the Globes and Critics Choice Shaped the Conversation

This week brought nominations from three precursors: the Golden Globes, which function best as a televised dress rehearsal for the Oscars but won’t be televised this year; the Critics Choice Awards, which are more of a rubber stamp of pundits’ predictions than an influence in their own right; and the Independent Spirit Awards, which decided to give some shine to relatively unheralded contenders. In other words, they’re hardly decisive, but together they at least give a sense of who’s in the conversation. Take CODA, the record-breaking Sundance acquisition that quietly debuted on AppleTV+ in August but has since shown up everywhere it needed to, scoring Best Picture noms from both the Globes and the Critics Choice. (Perversely, even CODA’s Best Feature snub at the Spirits might have been a good sign — voters apparently considered the family dramedy enough of a sure thing that it didn’t need their help.) It’s not hard to imagine CODA becoming this year’s Winter’s Bone, the well-liked indie that sneaks into a ten-strong Best Picture field.