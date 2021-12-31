Oscar Futures: Can Spider-Man Swing Into the Awards Race?

Up

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Theatrical audiences in 2021 are like J. Jonah Jameson: They only want to see pictures of Spider-Man. After No Way Home’s record-breaking opening, Sony and Marvel launched a joint Oscar offensive in the pages of The Hollywood Reporter, positioning the superhero sequel as the exact type of film the Best Picture category was expanded to include. That may be true, but Spidey getting in would require a more populist Academy than we’ve seen recently, since No Way Home lacks the technical ingenuity of Avatar, the timeliness of Black Panther, or the self-conscious heft of Joker. Still, after a precarious two years for the industry, we may find that money talks more loudly than usual. The Oscars are how Hollywood tells the story of itself, and with 10 guaranteed spots, business-minded voters could make space for the film that’s proven theatrical moviegoing is not dead.