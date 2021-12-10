Oscar Futures: Is Nicole Kidman the New Best Actress Front-runner?

Up

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

The Academy has generally taken a “You got yours” attitude toward Spielberg, who’s only been nominated for Best Director twice since winning for Saving Private Ryan. That drought should end this year, as critics have joined pundits in hailing the 74-year-old’s dazzling directorial showmanship. Could he win trophy No. 3? Going against an underappreciated outsider like Jane Campion paints Spielberg as the Goliath in this race, which is rarely the position you want to be in. But as we saw with Frances McDormand and Nomadland in last year’s Best Actress race, if the Academy falls hard for your film, it doesn’t care how many you’ve won before.