Oscar Futures: Spielberg’s West Side Story Is Feeling Pretty

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Zegler has been waiting an awful long time to make her film debut, but the delay was worth it: She only had to wait three more days for her first Best Actress award, courtesy of the NBR. As Sondheim might say, it’s alarming how charming she is; Zegler sells her romance with Ansel Elgort as if her entire life depended on it. (Plus, unlike Natalie Wood, she has the benefit of doing her own singing and actually being Latina.) Longtime readers of this column know how much Oscar loves an ingenue, and I think Zegler just joined Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman as this race’s three locks.