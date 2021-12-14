Park So-dam of Parasite Diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer

Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Parasite’s Park So-dam has been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer, as told by her representatives in a statement to CNN. They stated that she had undergone surgery and is focused on a healthy recovery. Park had been diagnosed during a routine health appointment. She’s starring in the upcoming South Korean action film Special Delivery, scheduled to premiere on January 12, 2022. Park plays a “delivery driver with a 100% success rate but then is given an unusual delivery to make,” and due to her illness is unable to attend press events for the film. “The company would like to once again thank all the people for showing support for ‘Special Delivery’ and actress Park So Dam, as well as the actors and crew of ‘Special Delivery’ overcoming this difficult time together,” the agency said on behalf of Park. As one of the lead actresses in Boon Joon-ho’s Parasite, Park played Kim Ki-jung, who poses as an art therapist to a wealthy family.