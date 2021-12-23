Paul Feig’s 2016 Ghostbusters Reboot Missing from Franchise Box Set

Photo: Columbia/Feigco/Kobal/Shutterstock

FOMO is no laughing matter, especially when it comes to legendary comedy franchises. Sony released a box set titled Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection that included 1984’s Ghostbusters, 1989’s Ghostbusters II, and the upcoming 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Missing in the bundle is Paul Feig’s 2016 Ghostbusters: Answer The Call reboot starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Chris Hemsworth. Feig noticed his film excluded from the bundle and tweeted to Sony Pictures. “Um … @SonyPictures, I know this must be a mistake. We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight? #weareallghostbusters,” tweeted the director Wednesday morning. Vulture has reached out to Sony Pictures for comment.

Back in 2017, Sony disputed claims from original Ghostbuster Dan Aykroyd that the reshoots for the Feig film cost $30-$40 million. Sony quickly countered Aykroyd’s claim by clarifying the film’s reshot cost between $3-$4 million. Aykroyd was critical of the film, wishing that Feig “had been more inclusive to the originators” of the Ghostbusters franchise. While there might have been something strange in the Sony neighborhood, hopefully, someone will know who to call.

