Peloton Claims Innocence

Big (Chris Noth) and the actual murder weapon. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

In the case of Sex and the City fans vs. Peloton, the stationary bike company would like to plead not guilty. After — spoiler alert — Big’s shocking death in the And Just Like That… premiere, Peloton is denying any involvement in his untimely death.

Big (Chris Noth) suffered a heart attack in the And Just Like That… premiere, right after completing his 1,000th ride with Allegra (played by the real life Peloton instructor Jess King). But, contrary to what Steve might have said, it wasn’t the bike that killed him. At least, that’s what Peloton cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum is saying.

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” Steinbaum said in a statement, via E! News. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6.” See, it wasn’t the Peloton ride that killed him, it was the cigar he smoked right before.

“These life choices and perhaps even family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death,” the cardiologist continued, adding, “Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Sex and The City might have just tanked Peloton, in the very first episode! #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/ABFEE7toyN — Cathryn Setz (@cathrynsetz) December 9, 2021

So, if Peloton wasn’t responsible for Big’s death, was it at least responsible for orchestrating the event with HBO and getting that sweet, sweet spon con? Nope! According to Peloton spokesperson Denis Kelly, HBO bought the Peloton Bike all “on their own” and contacted King separately as well. Per Kelly, all Peloton knew was that there would be a Bike in the show and that King was going to appear as a Peloton instructor. “Due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the larger context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance. ”It wouldn’t be the first time someone or something has been blindsided by Big.

Peloton stock reportedly took a slight dive on Thursday, December 9, following the premiere of And Just Like That… It might be a coincidence — the downward trend has reportedly been linked to the reopening of gyms — or maybe Peloton isn’t as innocent as it claims to be…