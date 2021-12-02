Ye, Frank Ocean, Pharrell, and More Mourn the Death of Virgil Abloh

Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

The news of the death of Virgil Abloh, artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, sent shock waves through the fashion, art, sports, and entertainment industries Sunday. Abloh, who had been diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma in 2019, kept his condition private for two years. Hailed as a visionary in his lifetime, Abloh worked with countless public figures throughout his career including Kanye West, Gigi Hadid, and Drake. West dedicated a cover of Adele’s “Easy on Me” to the designer, per Billboard. His Sunday Service choir reworked the first verse into a hymn, singing, “I know your love flows like a river / And I could wash myself in it forever / I know there is hope in these waters / But I can’t bring myself to swim / When I am drowning in my sin.” West called Abloh the “creative director of Donda.”

Celebrities, sports stars, and fashion-industry titans took to social media with remembrances of Abloh. “My heart is broken,” Pharrell wrote on Twitter. “Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius.” Hadid said on Instagram, “I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched — he made everyone feel seen and special.” Frank Ocean shared a number of memories of Abloh on his Instagram Story including that his late brother, Ryan Breaux, “loved” “and really looked up to” the designer. “My family was proud of you like you were our family,” he wrote. Along with posting a tribute to Instagram on December 1, Kid Cudi posted his final text exchange with Abloh to Twitter. “Im glad I got to tell u how I felt about u. Im happy u didnt leave here not knowing,” he added. See more tributes to Abloh below.

“In Loving Memory Of Virgil Abloh” c/o DONDA 🕊🚧 pic.twitter.com/8RBq6Jz0j9 — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) November 28, 2021

My heart is broken



Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius



your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever



Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones



you’re with the Master now, shine



🙏🏾,

P — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021

Frank Ocean has shared a few words about Virgil Abloh on his Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/hYzCUHXXCZ — blonded.blog (@blondedblog) November 29, 2021

Our last text was Saturday morning. Im glad I got to tell u how I felt about u. Im happy u didnt leave here not knowing.



I love you Virg FOREVER pic.twitter.com/9lRivcCvlM — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) December 1, 2021

Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 28, 2021

Virgil man. Shit. — Certified ?uestlover (@questlove) November 28, 2021

Today, the city of Chicago mourns the loss of a legend. @virgilabloh was a visionary who shifted our culture, broke barriers and opened doors for Black designers in high-end fashion. pic.twitter.com/m5trrzgjL5 — City of Shikaakwa (@chicago) November 28, 2021

rest in absolute peace. shocking. thank you Virgil 🕊 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021

One of the most important artist of our times Changed our culture forever I am heartbroken RIP Virgil Abloh — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) November 28, 2021

I’m so so saddened and devastated to hear about the passing of our dear friend Virgil Abloh. I’m sending all of my love and prayers to his beautiful family. You are an angel @virgilabloh and we love you… 💔🙏💔🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/AWReH9gqFW — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 28, 2021

I wish we lived in a world where we could celebrate the living instead of celebrating them when they leave. Rest In Peace to my brother Virgil ! You were loved. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 28, 2021

Virgil 💔 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 28, 2021

Rip Virgil prayers to your family thank you for always supporting the youth always kind we just spoke bro smh pic.twitter.com/e5moTP3sn5 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 28, 2021

#VirgilAbloh. 1980-2021. Rest in Power, King. You made an indelible mark on this world. pic.twitter.com/2ocvD2BBZ3 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) November 28, 2021

RIP Virgil Abloh , you will be missed.

It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius. — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 28, 2021

Valentino would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Virgil Abloh. The boundary-breaking, visionary designer and artist forever changed fashion and culture, and will remain an inspiration for generations of creatives to come. pic.twitter.com/T17AWR5lvJ — Valentino (@MaisonValentino) November 28, 2021

So sad to hear about passing of Virgil Abloh an inspiration to so many and of course an inspiration me. Sending my love to his loved ones — FINNEAS (@finneas) November 28, 2021

Rest in Power @virgilabloh … gone too soon but your legacy lives on. Stretched culture & the changed the game. Thank you for all you did to support so many & how you pushed us to reimagine what’s possible 🤍 — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) November 28, 2021