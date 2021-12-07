Prince William Is Simply Chuffed by AC/DC

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

How do you do, fellow chums? Prince William didn’t need an Oprah tell-all to declare he’s a massive fan of Australian hard-rock masters AC/DC, an amusing revelation, perhaps destined for a Crown season-six dance montage, that came during a Monday appearance on the podcast Time to Walk. In particular, Wills is a massive fan of the 1990 guitar opus “Thunderstruck,” a song so technically complex that AC/DC guitarist Angus Young has to sit down for an hour to practice whenever he plays it live. “There’s nothing better than, on a Monday morning when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck,’” William earnestly explained. “I have to say, the first time I put it on — and I’ve heard it a million times now — I was kind of like, Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning.” He continued with the most polite elucidation of “Thunderstruck” ever:

But now when I listen to it, it’s the best tonic for a Monday morning. It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone. I’d imagine you’re going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step with the headbanging. It’s a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to.

William’s not wrong. But now we’re wondering what his preferred AC/DC song for the nighttime is. This one’s too obvious. We’ll be thinking about it.