Snapshots of the City Where Movies Were Born

Reasons to Love New York New York celebrates the city’s timeless, peerless connection to movies. Photo: Horizon Films/Photofest/Horizon Films

The driving force behind the curation of the images in the 17th annual “Reasons to Love New York” issue of New York Magazine was a desire to see the city through the lens of filmmaking. And while we can all remember certain scenes from iconic films, these fly-on-the-wall images pull back the curtain on the fascinating processes that brought them to the screen.