Rendezvous With Rama: Denis Villeneuve Is Returning to Space

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Deadline

Denis Villeneuve continues his streak of adapting only the thinkiest of sci-fi franchises. Hot off Dune and Dune 2: We Ain’t Dune Yet, Villeneuve will tackle Arthur C. Clarke’s Rendezvous With Rama. Clarke is best known for writing 2001: A Space Odyssey, but he wrote oodles of hard sci-fi and even hosted a syndicated spooky-shit show called Arthur C. Clarke’s Mysterious World. The story, set in 2131, is about a group of human astronauts who must intercept an alien spacefaring vessel that is hurtling through the solar system. The astronauts prepare themselves for what they assume will be humanity’s first contact with alien intelligence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ﻿Villeneuve will be again working with Alcon Entertainment. The production company previously worked with the director on Blade Runner: 2049. ﻿Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary are also on the production team, as their Revelations Entertainment previously held the rights to the Clarke novel. Villeneuve is expected to start on Rendezvous With Rama after Dune 2.