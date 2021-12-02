Drag Race Is Coming Back Home for Season 14

After crisscrossing the globe in 2021, from Drag Race Down Under to Drag Race España to Drag Race Holland to Drag Race U.K. to Canada’s Drag Race to Drag Race Italia — with the global Queens of the Universe thrown in for good measure — we’re making our way back to the U.S. for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14. Home sweet werkroom!

The latest season of Drag Race premieres January 7 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1 (no more stealing Paramount+ from your roommate/parent/ex-boyfriend like you had to for All Stars 6). And get ready for another extra-long season, because this year finds 14 new queens competing to be America’s Next Drag Superstar. Our latest batch of queens, announced in a Candyland–esque season trailer, features Drag Race firsts including a heterosexual queen and a queen from Michigan, a California girl by way of Great Britain, and queens with ties to season 11 winner Yvie Oddly and season 12’s Crystal Methyd. Meet the queens with their official Drag Race descriptions below.

Alyssa Hunter (Cataño, PR) | Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @thealyssahunter

The huntress is on the prowl! As one of the most celebrated pageant queens from Puerto Rico, Alyssa knows her way around a runway and delivers stunning looks wherever she goes. She’s here to prove that not only can she give a fierce lewk, she also has the performance chops to bring back the crown to her hometown.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals (Atlanta, GA) | Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @angeriavm

This southern belle from ATL will light up any room with her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. An old school pageant queen, “Angie” is here to serve fierce fashion and face with a country charm that you can’t help but fall in love with.

Bosco (Seattle, WA) | Instagram/TikTok: @hereisbosco

Don’t let her laid back Seattle grunge vibe fool you, this fiercely competitive queen is all about femme fatale glamour. With her razor-sharp wit and an impressive arsenal of drag talents, Bosco will stop at nothing to bring the crown back to Seattle.

Daya Betty (Springfield, MO) | Instagram/TikTok: @dayabetty, Twitter: @daya_betty417

You Betty be ready! Hailing from the House of Methyd, this edgy six foot four goddess is serving 80’s inspired rockstar realness. Daya’s known for crafting incredible looks out of any material she can get her hands on and will do whatever it takes to claw her way to the top and claim that crown.

Deja Skye (Fresno, CA) | Instagram/Twitter: @dejaskye, TikTok: @dejaskye101

This pastel princess prides herself on embracing all her curves and swerves. Deja is known for her bold, colorful drag aesthetic and design skills. She’s a sweetheart, but she has killer lip sync skills, so watch out for her!

Jasmine Kennedie (New York City, NY) | Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @jasminekennedie

The ditzy doll of New York City has arrived! She is known as a high energy dancing queen who brings polished drag and the gift of gab. Her personality may be bubbly and fun, but she is drop dead serious about slaying the competition.

Jorgeous (Nashville, TN) | Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @jorgeous_1

Hello-tis, it’s Jorgeous! This spicy Latina dancing diva started drag at the age of 16 and never looked back. A fierce performer who was born to do drag, Jorgeous is looking to dance the house down boots all the way to the top.

June Jambalaya (Los Angeles, CA) | Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @junejambalaya

This jambalaya is heating up! Bringing Black Girl Magic to the stage, June is known for her fierce dance moves and is ready to show off her kicks and splits and put a fork in the rest of the competition.

Kerri Colby (Los Angeles, CA) | Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @kerricolby

This bodacious queen is all about beauty, hair and body-ody-ody. From the legendary House of Colby, Kerri is a bold diva who tells it like it is, while always looking flawless. She came to slay the game in true Colby style!

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté (Los Angeles, CA) | Instagram/TikTok: @kornbreadthesnack

The bakery is open and Kornbread is being served! This LA queen is a performance powerhouse with a deliciously sassy personality. She will leave you gooped, gagged and gandered and you will want a taste of what she’s cooking!

Lady Camden (Sacramento, CA) | Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @ladycamden

Three cheers for America’s little spice girl! Born in the UK but now living in Sacramento, this professional ballet dancer turned drag queen is ready to take the world by storm serving class and sass and living the pop princess fantasy she always dreamed of.

Maddy Morphosis (Fayetteville, AR) | Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @maddymorphosis

This small-town camp and comedy queen is ready for her big stage debut. As the first heterosexual queen on Drag Race, Maddy’s quirky performances set her apart from the pack and she’s here to prove she can perform with the best of them.

Orion Story (Grand Rapids, MI) | Instagram/TikTok: @theorionstory

Orion is a retro sex kitten with a campy edge. As the first queen to represent Michigan, this midwestern beauty brings a smoldering Lana Del Rey energy to her drag and is eager to share her unique drag stylings with the world.

Willow Pill (Denver, CO) |Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @willowpillqueen

A quirky little pill, this queen digs deep to deliver a wicked sense of humor and a darkly eccentric drag style. She is season 11 winner Yvie Oddly’s drag sister, so expect the unexpected from Willow Pill.