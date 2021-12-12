Ryan Reynolds Inserts Himself Into the ‘Death by Peloton’ Narrative

Ryan Reynolds did it again, damn his eyes. Peloton gets into a little PR kerfuffle, and who is there to profit? Ryan “fast-vertising” Reynolds, that’s who. Just days after it was revealed (spoiler alert for And Just Like That…) that Big bit the big one after taking his 1000th Peloton ride, Reynolds and his MNTN marketing whiz kids have dropped a commercial implying that Big faked his death? In cahoots with the instructor from the episode? Because they are lovers?

The two toast to “new beginnings,” before Christopher Noth (playing Big? unclear) asks if she wants to go for another ride because “Life’s too short not to.” And as the camera pulls out to reveal two Pelotons facing each other, Reynolds narrates “And just like that… the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases.” Okay.

So was this always an op? Did Peloton know all along that their product would be the vehicle of Big’s demise? Maybe. As discussed in Tech Crunch, MNTN specializes in making ads with quick turnaround, exploiting current events or coming back from big public whoopsies. Reynolds coined a term for it, “fast-vertising.” Another example of fast-vertising would be the Peloton-snubbing ad for Aviation gin that Reynolds made last year with the Peloton Wife. Remember her?

We can only wonder what’s in store for next year. Maybe a bee colony will construct its hive in a disused Peloton, and Ryan Reynolds will make an ad where Jerry Seinfeld reprises his horny bee character from Bee Movie. Just spitballing here.