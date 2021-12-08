Happy 200th episode, Samantha Bee! Sorry everything’s all fucked up and you still have to cover the erosion of abortion rights. Bee rang in her 200th by discussing the most recent attack on Roe v. Wade, and how it’s made it to the Supreme Court. “With all due respect to the Supreme Court,” Bee said, “Fuck this. Fuck this hard.” The main thing that’s different in Full Frontal’s 2021 take on abortion rights and its 2016 take is that Bee is now calling out the Supreme Court for being sus. “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” asked Justice Sotomayor when this latest case was heart. And the response so far seems to be “Lol, probably not.”

Related