Search Party Season-5 Trailer: It’s Giving Cult

Search Party spoiler incoming, besties (well, not really, but sort of). Dory (Alia Shawkat) is alive and not all too well (CC: Taylor Swift) in the season-five trailer for a show that invented a party-catering service inspired by twinks. The official trailer for the popular HBO Max series — hey, remember when it was featured at Vulture Festival 2021? — hints at a number of wild plotlines we absolutely must discuss/question/observe: Dory obviously survived the fire from season four and and is now attempting to lead some sort of peace-and-love cult with Jeff Goldblum, who is playing an Elon Musk–esque billionaire. The whole gang is trying to “sell enlightenment” (honestly, werk): The iconic Chantal (Clare McNulty) is at a shooting range, a preppy robot boy is pouring oat milk, and, maybe most importantly, Comedian to Know Grace Kuhlenschmidt shows up. See the full trailer above, and stream Search Party on January 7.