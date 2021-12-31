Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne Got Matching Tattoos

Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images

aBesties Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne got matching watercolor tattoos just in time for the new season of Only Murders in the Building. NYC tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy showed off the watercolor roses he did for the two stars, revealing that it was his first-ever watercolor tattoo. He shared close-up pictures of the pink rose dripping down Gomez’s back and Delevingne’s rib cage; both roses are underneath their separate Roman Numeral tattoos. McCurdy has tattooed countless amounts of celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, and Katy Perry.

Cara Delevingne will play Alice, “a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery,” in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. The pair have been friends for several years; they’re a part of Taylor Swift’s squad in 2015 and are not fans of Justin Bieber. Delevingne also has matching tattoos with model Kaia Gerber and ex Ashley Benson, who also has her initials tattooed on her rib cage. Gomez has matching tattoos with singer Julia Michaels, the cast of 13 Reasons Why, 4 of her best friends, and #1 BFF Courtney Barry.