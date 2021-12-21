Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Her Boss Break Up

Coworkers Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have reportedly broken up — five months after going public with their HR violation — and experts are wondering: Will the market ever recover? Multiple sources told People that the couple recently ended their romantic relationship, though neither of the housing professionals have confirmed the news themselves. Representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Vulture. The Selling Sunset co-stars announced that they upgraded their broker-Realtor relationship in July while mixing business with pleasure on a trip to Italy. Later, Strause said they kept it private for a couple of months beforehand. The relationship was only teased in season four of Selling Sunset, which dropped in November, but is expected to be part of the non-real-estate drama of season five. And since they just wrapped on December 19 (per Mary Fitzgerald’s Instagram), this plot line is likely gonna carry us right us into Selling O.C., the spinoff based on the Oppenheim Group’s Orange County expansion. Jason Oppenheim is set to star in the new series, which follows an entirely new set of agents, planned for 2022. Perhaps the biggest short of all was the one played on our hearts.

