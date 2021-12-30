The Book of Boba Fett Went Deep with This Droid Cameo

Photo: Disney+

Disney parks fans got a nice little Easter egg in Chapter 1 of The Book of Boba Fett. While visiting a casino, Robert Rodriguez’s camera cut to RX-24, a.k.a. R-3X, a.k.a. Rex, a.k.a. Pee-Wee Herman in space. Working as a dealer droid, Rex was still recognizable from his Star Tours tenure. Voiced by Paul Reubens, Rex was your guide through the simulator ride. Rex helped passengers of his Starspeeder 3000 blow up the Death Star every 5 minutes or so in Anaheim, Orlando, and Tokyo. Rex was shitcanned, however, when the ride got revamped to include prequel and sequel material. After that, RX droids made appearances in Star Wars Rebels, the much beloved sequel series to Star Wars: The Clone Wars. And now he’s a space Blackjack dealer! With a cute little green gambling visor, bless him. If you want to meet Rex, he’s currently working as a DJ in Oga’s Cantina in both Star Wars lands. DJ R-3X can now be seen in Galaxy’s Edges in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. R-3X does a short set of space music (heavy on the jizz?) while guests enjoy face-numbing cocktails. You can even buy your own R-3X to take home. But you will probably have to teach him to gamble. After all, he’s still getting used to his programming.