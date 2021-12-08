You Can Stream the Newly Remastered Pee-Wee’s Playhouse Christmas Special

Photo: Pee-Wee Pictures/Twitter

Tis the season for comforting and distracting nonsense to watch with your family. The Pee-Wee’s Playhouse Christmas Special should be marathoned on a TV station like It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story. But, alas, the world lacks vision. Until those COWARDS in charge of station programming figure it out, you can make your own 24-hours Pee-Wee-a-Thon by streaming the newly remastered special at home. Watch it for 48 hours in a row, why not? There’s no law against it.

First debuting in 1988, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse Christmas Special features appearances by Cher, Charo, Grace Jones, KD Lang, the Del Rubio Triplets, Little Richard, and more. It’s a veritable advent calendar of camp. The plot is, honestly, not important. We all learn a valuable lesson about sharing, and how it is caring or whatever. What’s more important is swathing yourself in maximalist holiday pleasure.