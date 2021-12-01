J. Smith-Cameron Has ‘No Issue’ Being a Sex Symbol

Inside the Actors Studio, eat your heart out. Last night, the Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse was a veritable actors roundtable when Andy Cohen had Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron and Lisa Rinna’s Harry Hamlin on as guests. Even the bartenders had theater bona fides this week: They were three of the dancers from David Byrne’s American Utopia. Cohen asked Smith-Cameron a very important question from a viewer: “What does J. think about her MILF title? And is she aware that Gerri is making gays and lesbians insane?” He then put down the cue card and told her in no uncertain terms, “You are becoming a sex symbol, J,” to which Smith-Cameron replied, “I have no issue with that.” As she shouldn’t.

When asked whether Roman and Gerri will ever consummate their whole thing, Smith-Cameron answered, “I don’t think he could do that. He would be freaked out.” Cohen suggested that Roman might have erectile dysfunction, but Smith-Cameron knows it’s so much more than that. She doesn’t “know what kind of dysfunction” Roman has, but it’s something, and it involves bathrooms and sitting weird.

In other news from the late-night Royniverse, Nicholas Braun was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he revealed that Bradley Cooper and Jeremy Strong are “buddies” and invited him over to watch football, which sounds like the most uncomfortable and intense way to spend a Sunday afternoon. Cooper “has so many theories” about Succession, by the way, in case you ever find yourself watching football with Brad and Jer and need something to talk about.